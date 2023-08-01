6th-Annual Female Energy event highlighting local, female-owned businesses taking place Sunday

ROCKFORD — An event set to boost female, locally-owned businesses will take place this weekend in Rockford.

Female Energy is an indoor and outdoor market and festival that features food trucks, performances by local women, and over 70 female-owned businesses.

This year will be the 6th-Annual event. However, the creator of it said they have no plans of stopping anytime soon.

"We want to keep growing as much as we can over the next few years whether it be the venue or the amount of people that are involved and we're really looking forward to collaborating with other local businesses for sponsorships next year so yeah, we're looking forward to it," said Evangelina Jimenez. "It keeps growing, thankfully, so just want to keep the ball rolling."

Jimenez said the success of this event comes in-part due to something that slowed down many people a few years ago.

"After the pandemic when everyone kind of had some extra time on their hands to discover what they were really good at or what they were passionate about, so many women-owned businesses popped out of the woodworks, ya know, and over the past two years it's grown to be a huge event where we have 1,000 people coming out to an event in Rockford," Jimenez said.

Female Energy will take place Sunday at the IBEW 364 Miller Hall from 11 am to 5 pm.