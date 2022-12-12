69th District Photo Challenge winners both from Belvidere

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winners have been announced for the annual 69th District Photo Challenge Contest: Karen Synder and Hank Klassen, both of Belvidere.
State Representative Joe Sosnowski R-Rockford, offers Stateline area residents the opportunity to share their photography skills with the public every year.
Photo submissions can be of nature, architecture, or daily life in Illinois' 69th District, which includes Boone and Winnebago Counties.
Winners will have their photos displayed in Springfield for one year at Representative Sosnowski's office in the Capitol Complex.
This year's winners are "Old Mill Bridge" submitted by Karen Snyder of Belvidere:
And two photos, "Past and Present" and "The Guiding Light" submitted by Hank Klassen of Belvidere:
“Our annual photo challenge is a way to celebrate life and nature around the Stateline and recognize the talents of local residents who have a passion for photography,” Representative Sosnowski said.
“I would like to congratulate this year’s winners and thank everyone who submitted their outstanding photos.”
For questions or more information, please contact Representative Sosnowski’s District Office at (815) 547-3436.