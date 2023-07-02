69th Annual Petunia Parade in Dixon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WREX) — The 69th annual Petunia Festival parade happened in Dixon on Sunday.
Rain in Dixon did not stop the parade from happening with over 70 floats participating.
An hour delay was put in place to ensure the parade would still go on due to weather, something Bethany Wright, Second Vice President on the Petunia Festival board, said has never happened.
"There has never been rain on parade day in my 10 years," Wright said.
Every year the parade has a theme, and this years theme was "Family Game Day." There was appearances by Nintendo floats, and board games like "Candy Land."
One parade goer got to drive a float that he has been watching in the parade since he was 5 years old.
"1962 was the first time I saw the Petunia Parade, that goes all the way back to when I was a kindergartener, I watched this engine in the parade hoping I can drive it, and now I finally made it," Glenn Wallin said.
Wallin gets to drive the Lee County Voiture 409, a locomotive, apart of the Dixon American Legion.
The festival ends Monday, July 3 with fireworks.