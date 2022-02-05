66th American Fanciers Cat Club show brings joy to cat lovers in the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Things got a little hairy at Forest Hills Lodge on Saturday as the 66th American Fanciers Cat Club show came to Rockford.
And it was a puuurty. And full of cats and cat lovers.
"It's been nice to see people coming through to be spectators," said Chris Buck, show manager. "It's really nice because we were kind of worried about that."
Roughly 80 cats are competing in the show across four different rings.
"There's kittens, adults, alters, and then house hold pets," said Buck.
And the show has brought people in from all over the Midwest like Lorelei Cauffman, an Iowa native, who has been going to cat shows for two decades.
"I have three different categories I'm showing today," said Cauffman. "I have one kitten, one adult, and one altered."
For Cauffman, it's a bunch of hard work on the way to a show.
"It's time consuming and costly," said Cauffman.
But it's all worth it when showtime comes around.
"I like to show off my cats," said Cauffman. "It's very rewarding when you put effort into something and you have people acknowledge it."
Cauffman says her lifelong passion for cats keeps her going.
"Always just had rescued kitties," said Cauffman. "And they seem to fit the bill for my grandkids because they do very well with them."
She says the family feeling cats have makes them one of a kind animals.
"They just fit in with the family really well," said Cauffman.
Furry fun in the Stateline.
The show continues on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Forest Hills Lodge.