63-year-old woman rescued from Rock River in Janesville

By Andrew Carrigan

JANESVILLE (WREX) — A woman is expected to be okay after she was rescued from the Rock River under a Janesville bridge Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say crews were called to rescue a 63-year-old woman in the Rock River under the Centerway Bridge just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The woman was hanging on to a safety cable that hung over the river underneath the bridge.

As police officers from the Janesville Police and Rock County Sheriff's Departments got to the scene, they dropped a rope to the woman which held her in place until firefighters were able to get her a life jacket.

The woman was later rescued by crews on a boat, who took her to a waiting ambulance.

She was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville with non-life-threatening injuries.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

