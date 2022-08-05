$627,000 Project Next Generation grants issued to libraries

SPRINGFIELD — Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White awarded $627,624 in 2023 Project Next Generation grants to 30 public libraries statewide to support mentors to work with middle and high school students to develop skills.
The students learn to achieve success through project-based learning and gain life skills, such as effective communication, goal setting and conflict resolution.
“I am committed to improving the lives of at-risk youth in Illinois,” said White. “I established this innovative program when I first became Secretary of State to give students an opportunity to receive hands-on experience with the latest technological tools at their local library. I am proud that this program is entering its 24th year and continues to help young students position themselves for success.”
Grants provided used funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
The grant recipients represented public libraries serving the culturally diverse, low-income and underserved populations.
PNG grant recipients include:
- Anne West Lindsey District Library (Carterville) – $9,905
- Beardstown Houston Memorial Public Library – $14,925
- Bradley Public Library District – $21,720
- Brimfield Public Library District – $32,325
- Carbondale Public Library – $38,060
- Chicago Public Library – $40,000
- Chicago Ridge Public Library – $23,960
- Eldorado Memorial Public Library District – $13,923
- Elmwood Park Public Library – $12,500
- Evanston Public Library – $39,241
- Harrisburg District Library – $12,594
- Highwood Public Library – $40,000
- Kankakee Public Library – $17,000
- LaSalle Public Library – $40,000
- Marion Carnegie Library – $32,815
- Matteson Area Public Library District – $20,000
- Mattoon Public Library – $5,280
- Mississippi Valley Library District (Collinsville) – $13,599
- Moline Public Library – $16,920
- North Riverside Public Library District – $12,793
- Peoria Public Library – $12,500
- Petersburg Public Library – $22,154
- Richton Park Public Library District – $10,000
- Robert R. Jones Public Library District (Coal Valley) – $24,423
- Rock Island Public Library – $1,300
- Schaumburg Township District Library – $39,438
- Sparta Public Library – $9,564
- Stinson Memorial Public Library District (Anna) – $22,000
- Thornton Public Library – $16,000
- Wood Dale Public Library District – $12,685
For more information about the grants, visit their website.