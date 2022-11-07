62 State's Attorneys suing to block the SAFE-T Act issue joint statement

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- More than 60 state's attorneys have joined a bi-partisan lawsuit over Illinois' SAFET-T Act.
The attorneys argue the law violates the state's constitution.
Several area counties have joined this lawsuit.
A judge is set to hear the case in Kankakee County on December 8th.
The SAFE-T Act is set to become active law on January 1st, 2023.
The bi-partisan group of Sixty-Two (62) State's Attorneys who have sued to overturn the Safe-T Act released the following joint statement:
"As the Chief Legal Officers of our respective Counties we swore to protect and defend the rule of law. Therefore, we are compelled to inform the people of the State of Illinois, that the SAFE-T Act is unconstitutional and a serious threat to public safety, specifically, to victims of and witnesses to violent crimes in our communities. This is not political. We are Democrats and Republicans. Whatever the result of the various elections decided tomorrow, our fundamental legal concerns with the SAFE-T Act remain.
Here's a list of the Illinois counties included in the lawsuit:
Adams County Boone County Brown County Carroll County Cass County Clay County Clinton County Coles County Cumberland County DeKalb County DeWitt County Douglas County Effingham County Fayette County Ford County Franklin County Fulton County Greene County Grundy County Hancock County Jackson County Jasper County Jefferson County Jersey County Jo Daviess County Johnson County Kankakee County Kendall County Knox County LaSalle County Lee County Livingston County Logan County Macon County Madison County Mason County Massac County McDonough County McHenry County McLean County Mercer County Monroe County Montgomery County Moultrie County Ogle County Perry County Pope County Pulaski County Randolph County Saline County Sangamon County Scott County Shelby County Stephenson County Tazewell County Union County Vermilion County Washington County White County Will County Winnebago County Woodford County