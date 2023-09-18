61-year-old bicyclist involved in hit-and-run is in critical condition

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Friday, Rockford Police tweeted about an injury accident on State Street and Arnold Avenue.
Westbound lanes of State Street were shutdown.
An update at 5:14 p.m. reports that a man riding a bike was hit by an older model of a tan Toyota Camry.
The incident happened in the 5500 block of East State Street.
The Toyota drove away from the scene, but sustained damage to the driver's side windshield.
The 61-year-old bicyclist received life-threatening injuries, was taken to a local hospital, and is currently listed in critical condition.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they become available.