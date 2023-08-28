60th anniversary of The March On Washington has ties to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Martin Luther King Jr. recited his famous "I Have A Dream" speech 60 years ago on Monday.

Rockford native Eldrige Gilbert Jr. spoke with 13 WREX about his father, Eldrige Gilbert Sr, who traveled to the March on Washington to hear Dr. King's unforgettable speech.

Eldrige Gilbert Sr. was among a group of 33 men and women of various congregations from Rockford who traveled to see Dr. King.

Gilbert Sr. represented as the Pastor of Pilgrim Baptist Church in Rockford.

"When 'The March On Washington' was announced, they came together in dialogue here in Rockford. There was no doubt about who wanted to go and be represented. They met and decided to go by motor coach,” said Gilbert Jr.

Now, 60 years later, his son hopes to continue spreading this knowledge to younger generations in honor of those who fought for civil rights.

Rockford University Professor of History Dr. Catherine Forslund believes the fight for equality continues today.

“The demands made by these national organizations have still not been met. Many things have changed, but many things have not. It’s important to remember those historic calls for rights and freedom,” said Dr. Forslund.

An estimated 250,000 people attended The March On Washington in Washington, D.C., on August 28, 1963.