6-year-old child shoots woman, Rockford police say gun was left unattended

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A woman is in stable condition Monday after being shot by a six-year-old child who found an unattended gun in the home.
On Sunday, December 4 around 8:20 a.m., Rockford Police responded to reports of a shooting victim on the 700 block of Belmont Boulevard.
Once officials arrived, they were told that a six-year-old boy picked up an unattended gun from inside the house, shot the gun, and struck a 28-year-old woman nearby.
She was taken to a local hospital and currently is in stable condition.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Khadijah Morris, 28, Rockford
Endangering the Life/Health of a Child
No Valid FOID
Ashley Laures, 29, Rockford
Endangering the Life/Health of a Child
This is the second time in the last two weeks where a 6-year-old child was able to find an unattended gun.
Last Tuesday, November 29, 26-year-old Ellioth Lopez was charged with the felony offense of Endangering the Life/Health of a Child.
According to the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office, the incident occurred on November 20.
The press release read, "An investigation revealed that the defendant left a loaded .45 caliber pistol unattended in his living room when he went to bed. The following morning, the defendant’s 6-year-old son was unsupervised when he located that loaded handgun. The evidence shows that the firearm discharged and struck the 6 year old while he was handling it -which resulted in the child’s death.”
“Being a responsible gun owner is a vital step when it comes to owning a gun, especially when there are children in the home,” says Rockford Chief of Police, Carla Redd.
“If someone is in your home and around your children, being informed about any weapons they may bring around them is paramount as well. Seeing another incident caused by an unattended gun, in such a short time after a death of a child, is very disheartening.”
The Rockford Police Department has teamed up with Project Child Safe, which is an organization that allies with law enforcement agencies across the county to promote safe firearm storage in homes.
The program promotes firearm safety by distributing gun locks and educational materials to gun owners.
The free kits will be at each District's front desk while supplies last.
Locations:
District 1 1045 W. State Street (Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
District 2 1410 Broadway (Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
District 3 557 S. New Towne Drive (Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)