6 Stateline projects funded through local park, recreation grants

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Wisconsin...

Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Winnebago, Rock and Green
Counties.  Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Winnebago, Rock and
Green
Counties.



Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM CST.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...The Flood Warning continues for
the Sugar River At Brodhead.

* WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Some roads become flooded about 6 miles
downstream in Avon Township in Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms
area of Rock County, some minor flooding develops in Sugar River
Park, including the boat ramp.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.6 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 4.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 5.1 feet tomorrow
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.1 feet on 07/15/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 12 pm...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Thu  Fri  Sat  Sun
Brodhead        5.0   4.5   4.57  9 am 3/01   5.1  4.8  4.0  3.6
-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Brodhead        4.57  9 am 3/01         0.66       5.10  6 am 3/02
&&

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING TO TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Swanson Road in Roscoe downstream to
Shorewood Park in Loves Park, including the Latham Park gauge.

* WHEN...From Sunday evening to Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Boathouses threatened along the river in
Machesney Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 7.1 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Prairie Hill Road downstream to Swanson
Road in Roscoe, including the Rockton gauge.

* WHEN...From Monday morning to Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Low-lying structures are threatened along
Edgemere Terrace near Roscoe.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

6 Stateline projects funded through local park, recreation grants

  • Updated
  • 0
illinois department of natural resources

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that $60 million in state grants will be awarded for 118 local park projects throughout Illinois.

This will help communities secure land and expand recreational opportunities.

The grants represent the largest round of Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grants in the 36-year history of the program.

Additionally, for the first time in the program's history, funding will cover 100% of eligible projects located in economically-distressed communities, which results in 22 underserved locations receiving OSLAD grants. 

“Today, I couldn’t be prouder to announce that IDNR’s OSLAD program is offering the largest round of grants in the history of the program — nearly $60 million,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

“The health and wellbeing of Illinoisans sits at the heart of the OSLAD program, and for the first time ever, we’ve been able to provide 100% of funding assistance to qualifying distressed recipients.”

OSLAD, established in 1986, is one of the most popular grant programs in Illinois that facilitates cost-sharing between state and local governments.

Since its establishment, OSLAD has awarded more than $530 million for park projects throughout Illinois.

“I appreciate Governor Pritzker’s push to increase state funding for the OSLAD program and also set aside money to ensure traditionally underserved communities are able to build and improve their parks,” said DNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie.

“An investment in the outdoors is an investment in the health and well-being of the people of Illinois. We know that 83% of Illinoisans consider access to outdoor recreational opportunities important for them and their families. We also know that getting outside leads to better overall health.”

An economically-distressed community, calculated using data from both the Illinois Census and the Illinois Department of Revenue, considers an area's poverty level and property assessments.

In the 2023 Fiscal Year, the Department of Natural Resources awarded 25.5% of the OSLAD funding to distressed communities, up from 4.7% in the previous year.

To help award the OSLAD grants, 15 graduate and undergraduate students from Northern Illinois University Institute for the Study of Environment, Sustainability and Energy served as grant reviewers.

“Our students are really excited about the impact this program will have on neighborhoods, communities and counties,” said Thomas Skuzinski, director of the institute.

“They remember the impact that parks and open spaces had on the communities where they grew up, and they want others to be able to share in those experiences. The students are not only putting their expertise in environmental studies to good use but also are learning to work at a high level of professionalism with a state agency.”

OSLAD grants usually give up to half of the funding for a project, with the other half supplied by matching funds from the project's local government.

This excludes economically-distressed communities where 100% of the the costs have been covered.

“The Illinois Association of Park Districts and its members are extremely grateful to Governor Pritzker for ensuring that these dedicated matching grant funds are awarded for much needed park improvement projects benefiting communities throughout Illinois,” said Peter Murphy, President & CEO of the Illinois Association of Park Districts.

“For more than three decades, OSLAD-funded projects have provided Illinoisans with access to local parks, including those who are disadvantaged and underserved, persons with disabilities and special needs, seniors, and families. OSLAD capital improvements projects create jobs, support small businesses and labor, promote physical and mental health, help educate and provide jobs to youth, and improve the environment. As IDNR staff can attest, there is an overwhelming demand for these projects, and today’s grants will once again enable local parks to make Illinois a better place to live, work, and play.”

Fiscal Year 2023 OSLAD grant awards for Stateline communities include:

Carroll County

City of Mount Carroll – $371,00

DeKalb County

DeKalb Park District – $507,000

Genoa Park District – $102,800

Ogle County

Village of Davis Junction – $600,000

Winnebago County

Village of New Milford – $600,000*

Village of Machesney Park – $506,150

*Denotes an economically distressed community

