6 Stateline projects funded through local park, recreation grants

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that $60 million in state grants will be awarded for 118 local park projects throughout Illinois.
This will help communities secure land and expand recreational opportunities.
The grants represent the largest round of Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grants in the 36-year history of the program.
Additionally, for the first time in the program's history, funding will cover 100% of eligible projects located in economically-distressed communities, which results in 22 underserved locations receiving OSLAD grants.
“Today, I couldn’t be prouder to announce that IDNR’s OSLAD program is offering the largest round of grants in the history of the program — nearly $60 million,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“The health and wellbeing of Illinoisans sits at the heart of the OSLAD program, and for the first time ever, we’ve been able to provide 100% of funding assistance to qualifying distressed recipients.”
OSLAD, established in 1986, is one of the most popular grant programs in Illinois that facilitates cost-sharing between state and local governments.
Since its establishment, OSLAD has awarded more than $530 million for park projects throughout Illinois.
“I appreciate Governor Pritzker’s push to increase state funding for the OSLAD program and also set aside money to ensure traditionally underserved communities are able to build and improve their parks,” said DNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie.
“An investment in the outdoors is an investment in the health and well-being of the people of Illinois. We know that 83% of Illinoisans consider access to outdoor recreational opportunities important for them and their families. We also know that getting outside leads to better overall health.”
An economically-distressed community, calculated using data from both the Illinois Census and the Illinois Department of Revenue, considers an area's poverty level and property assessments.
In the 2023 Fiscal Year, the Department of Natural Resources awarded 25.5% of the OSLAD funding to distressed communities, up from 4.7% in the previous year.
To help award the OSLAD grants, 15 graduate and undergraduate students from Northern Illinois University Institute for the Study of Environment, Sustainability and Energy served as grant reviewers.
“Our students are really excited about the impact this program will have on neighborhoods, communities and counties,” said Thomas Skuzinski, director of the institute.
“They remember the impact that parks and open spaces had on the communities where they grew up, and they want others to be able to share in those experiences. The students are not only putting their expertise in environmental studies to good use but also are learning to work at a high level of professionalism with a state agency.”
OSLAD grants usually give up to half of the funding for a project, with the other half supplied by matching funds from the project's local government.
This excludes economically-distressed communities where 100% of the the costs have been covered.
“The Illinois Association of Park Districts and its members are extremely grateful to Governor Pritzker for ensuring that these dedicated matching grant funds are awarded for much needed park improvement projects benefiting communities throughout Illinois,” said Peter Murphy, President & CEO of the Illinois Association of Park Districts.
“For more than three decades, OSLAD-funded projects have provided Illinoisans with access to local parks, including those who are disadvantaged and underserved, persons with disabilities and special needs, seniors, and families. OSLAD capital improvements projects create jobs, support small businesses and labor, promote physical and mental health, help educate and provide jobs to youth, and improve the environment. As IDNR staff can attest, there is an overwhelming demand for these projects, and today’s grants will once again enable local parks to make Illinois a better place to live, work, and play.”
Fiscal Year 2023 OSLAD grant awards for Stateline communities include:
Carroll County
City of Mount Carroll – $371,00
DeKalb County
DeKalb Park District – $507,000
Genoa Park District – $102,800
Ogle County
Village of Davis Junction – $600,000
Winnebago County
Village of New Milford – $600,000*
Village of Machesney Park – $506,150
*Denotes an economically distressed community