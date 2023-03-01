6 Stateline projects funded through local park, recreation grants

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Wisconsin... Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Winnebago, Rock and Green Counties. Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Winnebago, Rock and Green Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...The Flood Warning continues for the Sugar River At Brodhead. * WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead. * WHEN...From late tonight to Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Some roads become flooded about 6 miles downstream in Avon Township in Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms area of Rock County, some minor flooding develops in Sugar River Park, including the boat ramp. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.6 feet. - Bankfull stage is 4.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 5.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 5.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 5.1 feet on 07/15/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the future from October through March. (Stages in ft.) Bank- Latest Forecast stages - Flood full observed ...for 12 pm... Location stage stage stage/time Thu Fri Sat Sun Brodhead 5.0 4.5 4.57 9 am 3/01 5.1 4.8 4.0 3.6 - Highest 24 hour change - observed in river stage - stage in (ft.) up to Highest stage - the last latest observed forecast in - 7 days stage next 7 days Brodhead 4.57 9 am 3/01 0.66 5.10 6 am 3/02 &&