6 people charged, 2 arrested in January Pecatonica business burglary

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — Six subjects were issued arrest warrants in connection with the January burglary of business equipment valued at over $200,000.

On January 4, Winnebago County Sheriff personnel responded to NITE Equipment located at 2388 North Conger Road for several trailers that were reported stolen from the business during overnight hours.

Investigation showed that numerous trailers, a Skid-Steer, and a Ford F550 were stolen from the business.

The approximate value of the stolen items was over $200,000.

Arrest warrants were issued for the following subjects:

Logan Paterson, 26, of Crown Point, Indiana Patrick Peters, 33, of Lansing, Illinois Anthony Peters, 36, of Lansing, Illinois Jermel Pettway, 43, of Chicago, Illinois Jason Schaffer, 41, of Hazel Crest, Illinois Julian Sherman, 36, of Lansing, Illinois

All arrest warrants have bonds of $500,000 10%.

Sherman is currently lodged at the Winnebago County Jail.

Paterson has been arrested and released on bond.

The remaining subjects have not been located.

Numerous stolen items have been recovered.

Anybody with information on the whereabouts of any remaining stolen items, or the whereabouts of the wanted individuals, are encouraged to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department at 815-282-2600 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.