$6 million funding for underserved community participation in Illinois' clean energy workforce program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — $6 million in funding for the Energy Transition Navigators Program has been announced this week as part of the Climate and Equitable Jobs (CEJA) act.
The program will create a network of community-based providers statewide offering community education, outreach, and recruitment services to urge priority populations to participate in CEJA workforce and contractor development programs.
“At the heart of our landmark Climate and Equitable Jobs Act sits our people—and the Energy Transition Navigators Program will ensure that historically underserved communities have the opportunity to take part in our clean energy workforce,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Together, we are building an environmentally and economically prosperous future—one where every Illinoisan has access to the good-paying jobs of tomorrow, while we create a cleaner and more sustainable world.”
“This new funding for the Energy Transition Navigation Program is an incredible step towards environmental justice,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “Communities, which have often been neglected in climate and environmental justice, will now have the opportunity to be a part of this clean energy workforce. Solutions that include the voices and lived experiences of our all communities will create a lasting impact for generations to come.”
The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) will make awards to serve the 13 regional workforce hubs of the Clean Jobs Workforce Network program, including:
- Chicago (South Side, Southwest Side, and West Side)
- Waukegan
- Rockford
- Aurora
- Joliet
- Peoria
- Champaign
- Danville
- Decatur
- Carbondale
- East St. Louis
- Alton
Once Navigator Teams are selected, they will also help people access Energy Transition Barrier Reduction Program services like transportation, childcare, supplies, and other expenditures that are often roadblocks.
“CEJA goes beyond creating a handful of programs – it creates an entire ecosystem to move Illinois toward our clean energy future,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “The Energy Transition Navigators will ensure that our training programs are accessible and equitable by recruiting and supporting Illinoisans who have historically faced barriers to good-paying jobs.”
“The groundbreaking CEJA legislation pushes our state toward a carbon-free future while providing numerous opportunities for good-paying union jobs in the clean energy workforce,” said Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria). “The Navigator Teams will play a pivotal role in building a bridge between communities who have historically faced barriers and the good-paying jobs in the clean energy economy that will make an impact for generations to come.”
The Energy Transition Navigators Program is one of several workforce programs established by the landmark CEJA legislation. Under CEJA, DCEO will administer approximately $180 million per year in workforce and community support programs designed to build Illinois’ clean energy economy and prepare the state's workforce and communities for the jobs of the future.
To learn more, visit the DCEO website.