5th Ward Alderwoman, Gabrielle Torina, reacts to Barber Colman vote

ROCKFORD — The Rockford community is coming together in hopes of turning the tide on the Barber Colman redevelopment project.
On Friday morning, both community members and officials attended a press conference at the Embassy Suites in downtown Rockford to discuss the push to get the project passed.
One of the main takeaways from the press conference is keeping the faith when it comes to the future of the redevelopment.
5th Ward Alderwoman, Gabrielle Torina, shared her disappointment and reaction walking out of City Hall Monday night.
"I was crushed. I was crushed because I couldn't believe people could be so cruel. But when I got such an outpouring from residents, from this community saying don't give up, it immediately uplifted my spirits and I'm in this until the end to keep fighting," Torina said.
Torina also shared what she wants her ward and constituents to know about her push to make this redevelopment a reality for them.
"I gave it all I had at Council to just let the residents know I am trying my best to support you in the best way possible so they're just very supportive right now and they're just saying, you know what, continue to fight and we have your back and I have residents calling other aldermen to demand that they change their vote," Torina said.
And with the future of the project still hanging in the balance, Torina still believes Council will provide the desired outcome for her and her community.
"There's a lot of uncertainty still, ya know. Things are still shaky. But I'm just continuing to be hopeful that we're going to flip somebody and someone's going to change their mind. The community is putting a lot of pressure on aldermen right now to make the right choice and I have absolute faith that we're going to get the outcome that we deserve on Monday," Torina said.
And until Torina gets official word that a motion has been filed to reconsidered, she's only focusing on the things she can control.
"We have to get the official documentation in. I don't believe that has been received yet. So right now, we're hearing a lot of promises but until we get official documentation in, from the aldermen that has stated that he is going to call for the reconsideration, then that will make it real to me. But until that happens, we're going to keep fighting, applying pressure, and again, fighting," Torina said.
When it comes to the community members Torina represents, she wants them to know her work towards the project is far from over.
"I just want my residents to know that I have not given up. Even Monday, even as discouraging as it felt in that moment, I'm still fighting. I will fight until the very end," Torina said.
The unity her ward has shown is all the encouragement Torina needs to not give up on one of Rockford's biggest project in its history.
"I think on Monday night we need to show solidarity for this project. Let's make a ring around City Council to show solidarity and unity in this and again, continue to apply pressure on those aldermen that said no. We have to get them to change their votes to get this to happen and I believe that is absolutely going to be the case," Torina said.
Torina also shared she has yet to hear from alderpeople on the opposing side following Monday night's vote.