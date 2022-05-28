5th annual Cruise and Car Show brings thousands to support Miracle Mile businesses

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Many in the Rockford area spent part of their Memorial Day weekend checking out some cool cars all to support local businesses.
The 5th annual Miracle Mile Cruise and Car Show was held throughout Rockford Saturday.
The events began at the Rockford Speedway in the morning, including classic cars cruising along the track and a popular burnout contest.
As the day went on, the parking lot at Don Carter Lanes filled up with hundreds of classic and customized cars along with tow trucks. The Vietnam Veterans of America also had a display, honoring the veterans from Winnebago County who lost their lives during the war.
Mike Miller, a volunteer and participant in this year's event, says it has grown substantially over the years.
"This year, I think it proves it in numbers. We ran out of room, we had to close it down early," Miller says. "That proves it right there, it's been a great response."
Proceeds from the car show are going to benefit a safety initiative among the Miracle Mile businesses along E. State St., providing financial assistance for installing outside security cameras.
Some of the proceeds are also going to the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 984.