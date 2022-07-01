 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

51st Annual Alpine Kiwanis Brat Days to be held July 22-23

  • Updated
  • 0
Alpine Kiwanis Club

ROCKFORD -- The Alpine Kiwanis Club has announced their 51st annual Alpine Kiwanis Brat Days:

  • Friday, July 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The two-day event will be held at two locations:

  • U-Haul at the corner of East State Street and Mulford Road
  • Blain's Farm & Fleet at 7300 East Riverside Boulevard

Drive-thru, walk-up, and on-site seating is available at both sites.

Live entertainment will be featured for lunch and dinner.

Ticket prices are $7 in advance and $8 on-site/day of and include choice of a Johnsonville Brat, All-Beed Johnsonville Hot Dog, Meatless Barbeque, or a Vegan/Vegetarian Brat.

Meal comes with Mrs. Fisher's Chips plus a Pepsi product or water.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at many retail locations in the area. For specific addresses, visit the Alpine Rockford Kiwanis website.

100% of the proceeds from the Alpine Kiwanis Brat Days are given directly to local non-profit organizations and area youth for scholarships.

For the past 50 years, $2 million has been given by the group to support the local community.

Tags

Recommended for you