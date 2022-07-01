51st Annual Alpine Kiwanis Brat Days to be held July 22-23

ROCKFORD -- The Alpine Kiwanis Club has announced their 51st annual Alpine Kiwanis Brat Days:
- Friday, July 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, July 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The two-day event will be held at two locations:
- U-Haul at the corner of East State Street and Mulford Road
- Blain's Farm & Fleet at 7300 East Riverside Boulevard
Drive-thru, walk-up, and on-site seating is available at both sites.
Live entertainment will be featured for lunch and dinner.
Ticket prices are $7 in advance and $8 on-site/day of and include choice of a Johnsonville Brat, All-Beed Johnsonville Hot Dog, Meatless Barbeque, or a Vegan/Vegetarian Brat.
Meal comes with Mrs. Fisher's Chips plus a Pepsi product or water.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at many retail locations in the area. For specific addresses, visit the Alpine Rockford Kiwanis website.
100% of the proceeds from the Alpine Kiwanis Brat Days are given directly to local non-profit organizations and area youth for scholarships.
For the past 50 years, $2 million has been given by the group to support the local community.