5 people displaced after apartment fire in Rockford early Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Five people are displaced after a fire broke out in an apartment building early Sunday morning.
On Sunday, May 14 at 12:59 a.m., the Rockford Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the 1100 block of North Main Street.
The first engine arrived within two minutes and located a fire in the rear of the building.
The fire was quickly extinguished, but the cause is still under investigation.
Damages are estimated to be $2,500.
The American Red Cross is helping three adults and two children find housing while they are displaced.
No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.