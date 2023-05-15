 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 people displaced after apartment fire in Rockford early Sunday

  • 0
fire truck lights generic

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Five people are displaced after a fire broke out in an apartment building early Sunday morning.

On Sunday, May 14 at 12:59 a.m., the Rockford Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the 1100 block of North Main Street.

The first engine arrived within two minutes and located a fire in the rear of the building.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but the cause is still under investigation.

Damages are estimated to be $2,500.

The American Red Cross is helping three adults and two children find housing while they are displaced.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

Tags

Recommended for you