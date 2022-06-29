$5.5 million to be distributed in grants for Illinois health care research

SPRINGFIELD -- U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced today that over $5.5 million in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services biomedical research grants have been given to Illinois institutions.
The money will be put towards research programs across Illinois to support advancement in various medical fields.
“Federal investments in biomedical research lead to new jobs, new treatments, and new cures for the diseases and conditions that touch all our families in one way or another—whether it’s cancer or ALS or heart disease. Illinois’ world-class research institutions have played a critical role in medical advancement and treating devastating diseases, and this vital federal support will help continue that mission,” said Durbin.
“When we support biomedical research, we unlock opportunities to achieve transformative medical breakthroughs for all kinds of diseases and illnesses,” Duckworth said.
“I’m pleased that, with help from the Department of Health and Human Services, these outstanding research centers in Illinois can continue their very important work, and I’ll keep doing what I can to ensure that our state remains a leader in medical research and development.”
Recipients of HHS grants include:
- University of Illinois: $1,047,330
- Northwestern University: $490,568
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign: $512,274
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine & Science: $287,968
- University of Chicago: $384,999
- University of Chicago: $408,845
- University of Chicago: $287,000
- University of Illinois at Chicago: $690,493
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine: $368,750
- University of Chicago: $716,149
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign: $311,444