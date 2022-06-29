4th of July impact on local business

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The city's 4th of July festivities are approaching fast. local businesses address how they think the uptick in foot traffic will affect their workflow.
Red, white and blue will soon cover the streets of downtown for this year's fourth of July parade and celebrations Monday.
Some local businesses in the area, however, aren't thrilled about the festivities.
"We are just a little bit off the path for the fourth of July activities and so we didn't pick up a lot of traffic last year." Said Judy Johnson owner of Quixotic Bakery
Johnson says " We won't be open to the public that day."
However other business owners are excited about what's to come.
"Let's do it you know the people want it, so why not I know it's going to be a lot of foot traffic coming through." Said Pete Dulfoe Owner of Inzombia Coffee.
Event organizers are expecting more people to attend this year's parade than in years prior. Organizers say there will be something for everyone to enjoy all day long.
"The parade kicks off technically at 4:40 with some specialty parades before we get to the main patriotic parade at five.
There will be live entertainment at 3:30 and across the surrounding downtown area kicking off at six.
The parade will begin on 7th street and 5th avenue and then it continues north on 7th avenue to state street.