44th annual Festa Italiana returns for a weekend of fun in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Festa Italiana, a fun-filled, three day festival celebrating the Italian culture in the Stateline is back for its 44th year. A fundraiser to keep Italian roots alive, with food, live music, rides, wine, and so much more!

Happening Friday, August 4th through Sunday, August 6th, the celebrations are set to raise funds going straight to the Greater Rockford Italian American Association to aid in preserving the past and forming the future of Italian culture in Rockford.

With an entertainment lineup from acts such as Lounge Puppets, Brushville, The Vince Chiarelli Band, Dirty Fishnet Stockings, Dead Man's Hand, and many more.

Other activities such a Bocce Ball tournaments, wine making, and Limoncello demonstrations. The longest-running festival in Rockford, tickets are $8, happening at Boylan Catholic High School, 4000 St. Francis Dr., Rockford.

Event Schedule Friday, August 4th 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday, August 5th 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Sunday, August 6th 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

More information can be found on the Festa Italiana website.