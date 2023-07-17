42-year-old man dies in Rockford from multiple gunshot wounds

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A 42-year-old man is dead from multiple gunshot wounds in a Rockford neighborhood Friday evening.
The 41-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries sustained in the shooting. To send in an anonymous tip regarding this incident or others, please text RPDTIP and your tip to 847411.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 15, 2023
On Friday, July 14 around 6:55 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to Rockford Ridge, or the 3500 block of Elm Street, for a report of a shooting victim.
Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a 42-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.