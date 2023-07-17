 Skip to main content
42-year-old man dies in Rockford from multiple gunshot wounds

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A 42-year-old man is dead from multiple gunshot wounds in a Rockford neighborhood Friday evening.

On Friday, July 14 around 6:55 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to Rockford Ridge, or the 3500 block of Elm Street, for a report of a shooting victim. 

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a 42-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

