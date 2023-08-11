40th-annual Polish Fest taking place Sunday

ROCKFORD — Polish Fest will be held Sunday. This year marks the 40th-annual event in Rockford.

The event will include several forms of entertainment, including live music, games, cash raffles, and polish food.

This year being the 40th anniversary is something that means a lot to the organizers.

"It's all about tradition and culture. We want to share our culture with the community and we want to pass our culture and traditions on because if we don't basically they will cease to exist so that's the important point in terms of what it means to have 40 years in a row. We will continue this tradition and hopefully for the next 40 as well," said Polish Fest Committee Co-Chair, Dan Jaworsoski.

The event will take place Sunday from 11:00 am to 7:30 pm at the St. Stanislaus Church.