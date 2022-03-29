 Skip to main content
$400,000 winning lottery ticket sold at Loves Park gas station

LOVES PARK (WREX) — One Illinois lottery player struck gold.  

The Illinois Lottery says a $400,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket was sold at Loves Park Clark Gas, located at 5710 N. 2nd St. 

The winning ticket had numbers of: 7-16-18-34-44. 

“A regular customer told me that our store sold the winning ticket,” said Matthew Chacko, Store Manager, “Although I don’t know the winner personally, I am ecstatic for them.” 

The Loves Park Clark Gas store has sold winning tickets before.  

“We have a lot of regular customers who come into the store to play the Lottery. There’s been times when people have won $10,000, $25,000 and even $300,000,” said Chacko. 

More than 14,200 other prizes, ranging from $1 to $200, were won in this Lucky Day Lotto drawing. 

