4 Stateline counties supported by Natural Areas Stewardship Grant awards

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced 11 grants totaling almost $750,000 have been awarded to Illinois land trusts to promote stewardship on land protected by the Illinois Nature Preserves Commission.

The goal of the Natural Areas Stewardship Grant program is to increase the distribution of stewardship activities to natural areas that are permanently protected within the nature preserves system.

Stewardship needs on natural areas throughout Illinois have continued to surpass the ability to deliver these services by individuals, volunteers, organizations, and government agencies.

The grant program was created to fund projects projects tackling this shortage by growing the stewardship capability of conservation land trusts through grants that will expand their staff and equipment.

Land trusts in the Stateline receiving 2023 grants and their stewardship action are:

Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation: $76,000 for work in Jo Daviess and Carroll counties. Purchase a truck to support ecologic restoration at: Rutherford Refuge at Twin Bridges Nature Preserve Casper Bluff Land and Water Reserve Apple River Canyon Lane and Water Reserve Sentinel Nature Preserve Hanover Bluff Nature Preserve Apple River Canyon Nature Preserve Rall Woods Lane and Water Reserve





The Nature Conservancy, Nachusa: $54,327 for work in Lee and Ogle counties. Purchase a knife-style brush mower attachment for a skid steer to thin out invasive woody plants at: Nachusa Grasslands Nature Preserve Nahusa Grasslands Land and Water Reserve

