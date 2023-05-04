4 adults, 6 children displaced after garage fire spreads to two other homes

ROCKFORD — Four adults and six children are displaced Thursday after an overnight garage fire spread to an apartment building and two-family home.
At 3:27 a.m. on Thursday, the Rockford Fire Department responded to the 700 block of 8th Street for a report of a garage fire.
At approximately 3:30am crews arrived on scene of a working structure fire in the 700 block of 8th Street. The cause of the fire is under investigation. More information will be provided when available. pic.twitter.com/trw31iUM4F— Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) May 4, 2023
The first truck arrived in less than four minutes and reported heavy fire in a detached garage housing a vehicle inside.
Hoselines were deployed to fight the fire in the garage, but the fire had already extended to a three-family apartment building to the south and two-family home to the north.
Additional fire companies were called in to help control the fires in three buildings.
In total, five engines and two ladders were used to bring the incident under control.
The fire moved swiftly through the second floor of the apartment building and caused fire fighters to evacuate and fight the fire from the exterior.
The apartment building was under renovation and unoccupied.
A demolition company was called in to demolish the building due to the sizeable amount of fire damage.
The building was valued at $70,000 and is a total loss.
The two-family home experienced fire damage to a second-floor window. The fire was contained to that area.
The estimated loss to the home is $30,000.
There were two families living in the home and the American Red Cross is helping four adults and six children find temporary housing.
The single-car garage is a total loss and estimated at $30,000.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No injuries have been confirmed at this time. The total estimated loss between the three structures is $130,000.