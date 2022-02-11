3D printing class dedicated to helping local businesses thrive

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The future is here and it involves an innovative piece of technology.
"It's the right now," said Mike Rogers, business consultant at Rockford SBDC. "It's very under utilized right now, so we're training people to have the skills to be able to take them out into the business community."
On Friday, eight people are set to graduate from the first 3D printer classes offered by the Rockford Small Business Development Center.
The skills they will walk away with could change the future of their businesses for the better.
"It empowers them with a new way to think about their business," said Rogers. "And how they can offer different services and products for the customers."
For Jennifer Gordon, the classes are game changing. She will save thousands of dollars when it comes to operating her glass blowing business, Evol Empire.
"It's a very cost effective way to get some small pieces that have to change dimensions and have to be able to attach them to glass and ship out to get more pieces made," said Gordon.
Empowering small business owners like Gordon to compete and make products on the level of other larger competitors.
"It's a way for a very small company to get something they need that you can change the size of it, figure it out, before sending it off to get more because the expense of that is just unobtainable for a very small company," said Gordon.
Printing new path ways right here, right now.
If you are interested in taking a 3D printer class, visit Rockford SBDC on Facebook. Spots fill up quick.