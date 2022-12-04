38th Rockton Christmas Crawl wraps up with Hot Cocoa Crawl Sunday

ROCKTON (WREX) — Hundreds came out in downtown Rockton Sunday to get in the festive spirit and in support of local businesses.
Sunday marks the final day of Rockton's 38th Annual Christmas Walk and hundreds came out to join in the festivities at the Hot Cocoa Crawl were in support of small businesses throughout the downtown area.
Tricia Diduch, Manager of the Rockton Christmas Walk, says it's great to see the Christmas Walk continue to grow through the years.
"When I first started working for the village almost 10 years ago, not very many of the downtown businesses were involved," Diduch says. "Now it's very much a downtown Rockton business community event, I couldn't do it without them and so it's lovely to see something that's been around for 38 years and finding a new way to inject new energy into it."
Stephanie McGuire, Co-Owner of The Mix and winner of this year's crawl, says this event means a lot to small businesses like theirs in the area.
"The nice thing about this event is that we have a lot of customers that have never been into our shop before," McGuire says. "This gives them a chance to sample something that we have in the shop regularly during the season and then it brings them in to see what else we have, which is really exciting for us as a town."
Organizers say it is important to support local small businesses, especially during the holidays.
"I know it's so easy to shop on Amazon or shop on Walmart and just kind of have everything delivered to your door, but these are your neighbors," Tricia Diduch says. "They invest in your kids' teams and they're friendly faces, they're friends waiting to be found, so just come make new friends and support someone's dream."
Another part of the festivities throughout the holiday season in Rockton are the Christmas lights and displays which can be found at Settler's Park until the end of December.