34 Harvard High School graduates earn Illinois Seal of Biliteracy

HARVARD, Ill. — Harvard Community Unit School District 50 announces that 34 Harvard High School 2023 graduates earned the Illinois Seal of Biliteracy, a recognition of a high level of proficiency in two or more languages.
This year also marks another milestone for the district, as graduating senior Tala Abu Almazeh, a graduating senior, becomes the first-ever Harvard High School student to receive the Arabic Seal of Biliteracy.
"Being the only Arab in my school, along with my brother, served as a powerful motivation for me to pursue and earn the Seal of Biliteracy," said Abu Almazeh. "I saw it as an opportunity to represent both myself and the diversity within Harvard High School."
The Seal of Biliteracy is a state-supported recognition of scholars that have learned languages for college and career readiness.
To prove proficiency in two or more languages, students must get a benchmark score on the SAT or ACT, earn a 4 or 5 rating on the Advanced Placement language test, or pass another Illinois-approved assessment.
“This prestigious recognition is a great source of pride not only for the students and their families but also for the community of Harvard,” said Amber Bowgren, CUSD 50 Director of Language and Cultural Education. “We are committed to achieving our goal of 50% of our graduates earning the Seal of Biliteracy and each year our numbers continue to rise.”
Students who successfully demonstrated proficiency in both English and another language according to state criteria to earn their seal of biliteracy are:
Abu Almazeh, Tala Khalil
Aquino Juárez, Jennifer
Aquino, David
Bernal Duran, Wendy
Bernal González, Marlene
Campos, Marco
Castañeda, Eric
Castañeda, Lorena
Castillo Hernández, Jenny
Castro Valdez, Jesús
Dewaele, Henry
Cruz Mendoza, Erica
Dollman Álvarez, Michelle
Durán Barajas, Camila
Escobar-Castro, Emily
Galarza, Vanessa
Gómez Vásquez, Samantha
González Hernández, David
González, Alan Iván
Sánchez, Jade Guetten
Guadarrama, Joshua
Hernández, Jacqueline
Lehmann, Lindsay Lou Ann
Mendoza Sánchez, Brayan
Olivares, Yahir
Pichardo Sánchez, Evelin
Ramírez, Hilda
Rodríguez, Briana
Rodríguez, Jocelyn
Rojas, Erick
Rojas, Luna Jimena
Salcedo, Jocelyn
Sánchez Castañeda, Alexander
Santiago, Nora