34 Harvard High School graduates earn Illinois Seal of Biliteracy

  • Updated
Harvard High School Seal of Biliteracy graduates

HARVARD, Ill. — Harvard Community Unit School District 50 announces that 34 Harvard High School 2023 graduates earned the Illinois Seal of Biliteracy, a recognition of a high level of proficiency in two or more languages.

This year also marks another milestone for the district, as graduating senior Tala Abu Almazeh, a graduating senior, becomes the first-ever Harvard High School student to receive the Arabic Seal of Biliteracy.

"Being the only Arab in my school, along with my brother, served as a powerful motivation for me to pursue and earn the Seal of Biliteracy," said Abu Almazeh. "I saw it as an opportunity to represent both myself and the diversity within Harvard High School."

The Seal of Biliteracy is a state-supported recognition of scholars that have learned languages for college and career readiness.

To prove proficiency in two or more languages, students must get a benchmark score on the SAT or ACT, earn a 4 or 5 rating on the Advanced Placement language test, or pass another Illinois-approved assessment.

“This prestigious recognition is a great source of pride not only for the students and their families but also for the community of Harvard,” said Amber Bowgren, CUSD 50 Director of Language and Cultural Education. “We are committed to achieving our goal of 50% of our graduates earning the Seal of Biliteracy and each year our numbers continue to rise.”

Students who successfully demonstrated proficiency in both English and another language according to state criteria to earn their seal of biliteracy are:

Abu Almazeh, Tala Khalil

Aquino Juárez, Jennifer

Aquino, David

Bernal Duran, Wendy

Bernal González, Marlene

Campos, Marco

Castañeda, Eric

Castañeda, Lorena

Castillo Hernández, Jenny

Castro Valdez, Jesús

Dewaele, Henry

Cruz Mendoza, Erica

Dollman Álvarez, Michelle

Durán Barajas, Camila

Escobar-Castro, Emily

Galarza, Vanessa

Gómez Vásquez, Samantha

González Hernández, David

González, Alan Iván

Sánchez, Jade Guetten

Guadarrama, Joshua

Hernández, Jacqueline

Lehmann, Lindsay Lou Ann

Mendoza Sánchez, Brayan

Olivares, Yahir

Pichardo Sánchez, Evelin

Ramírez, Hilda

Rodríguez, Briana

Rodríguez, Jocelyn

Rojas, Erick

Rojas, Luna Jimena

Salcedo, Jocelyn

Sánchez Castañeda, Alexander

Santiago, Nora

