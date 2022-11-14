33rd Year of Rockford's Festival of Lights kicks off November 25

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The 33rd year of the Festival of Lights event is scheduled to starting Friday, November 25 in Rockford's Sinnissippi Park.
This free event began in 1989 with just 11 displays and has now grown to over 85 displays.
There are many animated displays, but no strobing light effects.
Displays seen throughout the park are either rented from the Festival of Lights Committee or built and installed by local individuals, community organizations or businesses.
The front entrance to the park has a height restriction of 12 feet. This is a drive-through event.
The Festival of Lights is next to a neighborhood. Please be respectful to people who live on Ethel, Arlington, Prospect, and Oakes by not littering or having loud music.
During peak times of the event, traffic will be directed up Ethel Avenue off Route 251. Turn left at Prospect Street, the left again on Arlington Avenue. Follow the signage and volunteer directions.
Santa Claus will be at the center of Sinnissippi Park at the donation booth to wave and say hello to your family from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on the following nights:
- November 25-27
- December 2-4
- December 9-11
- December 16-18
No need to get out of your car — roll down your windows and hear his jolly voice wishing you a Merry Christmas.
You can tune your radio to 103.1 for 24-hour Holiday music.
While driving, make sure to dim your headlights. Dimming your headlights helps you enjoy the experience more and helps those cars in front of you enjoy it too by not having your headlights shine in their mirrors.
Please keep traffic moving and follow signage, barricades, and volunteer signals. Wait times can vary. Event organizers recommend that you bring hot chocolate, snacks, and car games to enjoy and pass the time.
There are no public restrooms open throughout the park. Do not exit your car by any point.
Donations are accepted and appreciated for the event.
Hours of operation:
- Friday, November 25 through Sunday, November 27 from 5:00 to 11:00 p.m.
- Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, December 4 from 5:00 to 11:00 p.m.
- Thursday, December 8 through Sunday, December 11 from 5:00 to 11:00 p.m.
- Thursday, December 12 through Sunday, December 18 from 5:00 to 11:00 p.m.
- Monday, December 19 through Friday, December 23 from 5:00 to 11:00 p.m.
- Saturday, Christmas Eve for 24 hours
- Sunday, Christmas Day for 24 hours
- Monday, December 26 from 5:00 to 11:00 p.m.
- New Year's Eve from 5:00 to midnight