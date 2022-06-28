30 million dollar development coming to Winnebago County

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Venture One Estates has partnered with Winnebago County to bring new company to town. The Project will cost a minimum of approximately 30 Million Dollars.
Hundreds of jobs are expected to be created according to Winnebago County Chairmen.
This is thanks to the counties partnership with Venture One Estates who serve as the developers for the 30 million dollar warehouse soon to settle in the Industrial Park, located on the corner of Mulford and Baxter Rd.
"Attracting these kind of businesses so people want to move to this community, that will have secure employment." Said Winnebago County Chairmen Joe Chiareli.
The Chairmen says " We want to make sure that the people working in this community that get a job at these facilities have those good wages to support there families."
Chiareli would not give the name of the new company soon to make a new home in Winnebago County. However he did confirm that the new warehouse will be operational in 2024.