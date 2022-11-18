 Skip to main content
3 teens arrested after breaking into Dixon gas station

  • Updated
Broken glass break-in

DIXON (WREX) — Early Friday morning around 1:00 a.m., the Dixon Police Department was dispatched to the Arco Gas Station, located in 1200 block of North Galena Avenue, for a call of a burglary in progress.

Before the officers arrived on the scene, the suspects ran away from from the area.

The scene showed evidence of forced entry to the station and a remarkable amount of missing merchandise.

Upon further investigation, three individuals were identified as suspects and arrested:

Bryan M. Stewart, 19, Dixon

One count of Burglary (Class 2 Felony)

One count of Retail Theft (Class 3 Felony)

One count of Criminal Damage to Property (Class 4 Felony)

Adrian J. McAlister, 19, Dixon

One count of Burglary (Class 2 Felony)

One count of Retail Theft (Class 3 Felony)

One count of Criminal Damage to Property (Class 4 Felony)

Male juvenile, 17, Mount Morris

One count of Burglary (Class 2 Felony)

One count of Retail Theft (Class 3 Felony)

One count of Criminal Damage to Property (Class 4 Felony)

Stewart and McAlister were processed and taken to Lee County Jail to be held in lieu of bond.

The male juvenile was processed and released to a guardian.

Dixon Police would like to remind citizens to report any suspicious activity to the Dixon Police Department at 288-4411 or to Crimestoppers at 1-888-CAUGHT-U (1-888-288-4488.)

Callers do not have to leave their names and are eligible for rewards of up to $1000.00 with information leading to an arrest.

