3 teens arrested after breaking into Dixon gas station

DIXON (WREX) — Early Friday morning around 1:00 a.m., the Dixon Police Department was dispatched to the Arco Gas Station, located in 1200 block of North Galena Avenue, for a call of a burglary in progress.
Before the officers arrived on the scene, the suspects ran away from from the area.
The scene showed evidence of forced entry to the station and a remarkable amount of missing merchandise.
Upon further investigation, three individuals were identified as suspects and arrested:
Bryan M. Stewart, 19, Dixon
One count of Burglary (Class 2 Felony)
One count of Retail Theft (Class 3 Felony)
One count of Criminal Damage to Property (Class 4 Felony)
Adrian J. McAlister, 19, Dixon
One count of Burglary (Class 2 Felony)
One count of Retail Theft (Class 3 Felony)
One count of Criminal Damage to Property (Class 4 Felony)
Male juvenile, 17, Mount Morris
One count of Burglary (Class 2 Felony)
One count of Retail Theft (Class 3 Felony)
One count of Criminal Damage to Property (Class 4 Felony)
Stewart and McAlister were processed and taken to Lee County Jail to be held in lieu of bond.
The male juvenile was processed and released to a guardian.
Dixon Police would like to remind citizens to report any suspicious activity to the Dixon Police Department at 288-4411 or to Crimestoppers at 1-888-CAUGHT-U (1-888-288-4488.)
Callers do not have to leave their names and are eligible for rewards of up to $1000.00 with information leading to an arrest.