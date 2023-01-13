 Skip to main content
3 people in serious condition following overnight crash

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Three people were taken to the hospital after their car crashed into a tree.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Ohio Pkwy. and Maryland Rd. around midnight. 

According to a release from the Rockford Fire Department, two people were extricated from the car. 

Three people were taken to the hospital in serious condition. No firefighters were reported injured. 

The accident is now under investigation by Rockford Police.  

This is a developing story and we'll update this article with more information as it becomes available.

 

