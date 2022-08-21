$3 million project among two construction zones going up along U.S. 30 this week

WHITESIDE COUNTY (WREX) — Two parts of a major highway across northern Illinois will see road work beginning this week.
The Illinois Department of Transportation says work on U.S. 30 in Rock Falls and near Morrison is scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 22.
In Rock Falls, IDOT workers will be working on a $3 million project along the highway between the Hennepin Feeder Canal (east of Illinois Rt. 40) and the Whiteside/Lee County line.
The project will patch, mill and resurface the nearly three mile stretch of roadway. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers when there are workers during the daytime.
IDOT says access to businesses and homes in the area will be open, but there may be temporary side-street closures for short periods of time.
The project is expected to be completed, weather permitting, by mid-November.
Also, IDOT will also begin working on U.S. 30 at the intersection of Emerson Rd. in rural Whiteside County on Monday. The intersection is located about eight miles east of Morrison.
The work will force Emerson Rd. to be closed at U.S. 30. IDOT says Emerson Rd. traffic will be detoured using W. Lincoln Hwy. and U.S. 30.
IDOT says, weather permitting, this project will be completed by Friday, Sept. 9.
Drivers going through that area should expect delays and allow for extra time to get through. If possible, IDOT asks drivers to find an alternate route to avoid congestion in the work zone.
IDOT urges drivers to pay attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zone, obey posted speed limits, not use mobile devices while driving, and pay attention to active workers and equipment.
IDOT plans to work on more than 3,500 miles of roadway and more than nine million square feet of bridges across the state through the Rebuild Illinois capital program over the next six years.