3 major drug companies slashing insulin prices may help diabetic patients

ROCKFORD -- Three major drug companies that recently announced insulin price cuts is welcome news to more patients.
A local doctor with OSF HealthCare said for many insulin users the price cuts will be a lifeline, especially for patients with diabetes.
According to the American Diabetes Association, about 8.4 million people in the U.S. with diabetes rely on insulin.
Dr. Sameer Ansar said patients often have to make tough decisions about what medications to use because of affordability.
"Historically what we've seen is patients with diabetes ration insulin, that means they take enough insulin to stay alive but not enough to keep them healthy," Dr. Sameer Ansar of Endocrinology Service said.
"So, this price cap of insulin will go a long way to helping patients, so they don't have to make a decision about taking a lifesaving medicine or having to keep food on the table,"
Eli Lilly, Sanofil, and Novo Nordisk's all decided to lower the cost of the medication.
Those companies make up roughly 90% of the insulin market in the U.S.