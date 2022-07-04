 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /1 PM EDT/ TO 8 PM CDT
/9 PM EDT/ TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values 105 to 109 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon CDT /1 PM EDT/ to 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

3 individuals charged after recklessly shooting a round into trees near a residence

  • 0

SYCAMORE -- On Monday, July 4 around 4:30 p.m., deputies at the DeKalb County Sheriff's office were alerted to a report from two people in rural Whipple Road saying that that a bullet flew above their heads in the tree line near their residences.

Three individuals were located shooting near the 28000 block of Lukens Road into a depression in a low area of a farm field without a proper backstop.

During the course of shooting, at least one round did not strike the farm field.

Instead, the bullets traveled nearly 4,000 feet before striking the trees near the residence on Whipple Road.

All individuals were cooperative and were charged with the following:

Phillip Lewandowski, Rockford, 24 - Reckless Conduct

Taylor Whitman, Cherry Valley, 20 - Reckless Conduct

Juvenile male, Marengo, 17 - Reckless Conduct

