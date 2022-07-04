3 individuals charged after recklessly shooting a round into trees near a residence

SYCAMORE -- On Monday, July 4 around 4:30 p.m., deputies at the DeKalb County Sheriff's office were alerted to a report from two people in rural Whipple Road saying that that a bullet flew above their heads in the tree line near their residences.
Three individuals were located shooting near the 28000 block of Lukens Road into a depression in a low area of a farm field without a proper backstop.
During the course of shooting, at least one round did not strike the farm field.
Instead, the bullets traveled nearly 4,000 feet before striking the trees near the residence on Whipple Road.
All individuals were cooperative and were charged with the following:
Phillip Lewandowski, Rockford, 24 - Reckless Conduct
Taylor Whitman, Cherry Valley, 20 - Reckless Conduct
Juvenile male, Marengo, 17 - Reckless Conduct