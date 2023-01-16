3 Illinois counties at ‘High' Community Level Status as COVID-19 numbers improve

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Illinois Department of Health announced on Friday that only three counties in the state are reporting "high" community levels of COVID.
As of Jan. 1, 127.8 COVID-19 cases were reported per 100,000 population, marking a 9.9% increase from a week prior, when 141.8 cases were reported per 100,000 people. The week before that, which ended Dec. 18, 179.1 cases were reported per 100,000 population, according to IDPH data.
Despite the more contagious "Kraken" variant rapidly spreading in the Northeast, Illinois isn't seeing nearly as many cases. Still, health officials are keeping a watchful eye on the strain's spread.