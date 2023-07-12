3 Freeport Police officers presented with Award of Valor for June 21 incident

FREEPORT, Ill. — Three Freeport police officers were presented with an Award of Valor for an incident on June 21.

On Monday, Freeport Police Chief Chris Shenberger awarded Officer Moore, Cpl. Truckenmiller, and Officer Junius an Award of Valor at the City Council meeting.

The award was for the trio's heroic efforts on June 21, 2023 and is the highest award of honor that the Police Department can present.

In the early morning hours of June 21, Officer Moore, Cpl. Truckenmiller, and Officer Junius responded to calls of an in-progress domestic violence situation which escalated to an active strangulation.

The officers' quick response, despite being injured in the process, resulted in saving the victim from a life-threatening situation.

Chief Shenberger remarked, "It is my belief that Cpl. Truckenmiller, Officer Moore, and Officer Junius are worthy of receiving the Award of Valor for actions of bravery that went beyond the call of duty."