3 Downstate Illinois Counties pass secession resolutions

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- During the midterm elections, three Illinois counties passed non-binding resolutions indicating they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state.
That ballot question was in regard to separating their communities from Chicago and Cook County altogether.
These “separation referendums” were on the ballot in Brown and Hardin counties, as well as a portion of Madison County.
With all 14 precincts reporting in Brown County, 1,444 votes were cast in favor of the question, representing 74% of the votes cast on that specific question. 441 votes were opposed to such a meeting.
Hardin County, located in southeastern Illinois, also voted on a similar measure and passed it. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the county has a population of 3,649 residents, making it the least-populated county in the state.
Finally, in northeastern Madison County, 74.74% of the vote went to the “yes” column, with 213 of 285 ballots cast in favor of meeting with other county boards.
According to supporters of the referendum, the city of Chicago and Cook County have a sizeable impact on policies enacted by state legislature and rural counties share different interests that aren't being represented.