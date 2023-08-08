3 Chicago men arrested for burglary of Belvidere, Cherry Valley businesses

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. — The Boone County Sheriff's Office and the Belvidere Police Department have arrested three subjects on multiple Burglary charges.

On August 6 between the hours of 2:40 a.m. and 5:00 a.m., the Boone County Sheriff's Office and the Belvidere Police Department responded to three different businesses to conduct burglary investigations.

Those businesses included:

Concordia Lanes, 1205 Logan Avenue in Belvidere Wheeler Mobil, 5955 Wheeler Road in Cherry Valley Royalty Slots, 1746 South State Street in Belvidere

Thanks to a tip from a witness, officers were able to stop a car matching the description from the burglaries.

The occupants of the car were arrested and taken to the Boone County Jail where they are being held without bail.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

A Class 2 felony is punishable by 3 to 7 years in the Department of Corrections.

A Class 4 Felony is punishable by 1 to 3 years in the Department of Corrections.

The arrested subjects are: