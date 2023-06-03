29th annual Garden Fair Weekend is held at Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden

ROCKFORD — Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden's Garden Fair Weekend began today.
The event features food trucks and a variety of flowers, plants, and garden decor.
This year marks the 29th annual event, which pushes Klehm Arboretum to continue to add more offerings.
"It feels great. We have people stop and talk about how they were here ten years ago or twenty years ago and they love that they get to continue coming out. We've continued to make improvements and refinements. We have more food trucks this year than in past years so it's just a great feeling," said Alex Mills, the Executive Director of Klehm Arboretum.
Garden Fair Weekend will have its final day Sunday from 9:00 am-4:00 pm. Admission is $10 at the gate or free for Klehm members and children under 12.