$266.5 million investment from Rebuild Illinois highlights 8 Stateline projects

ROCKFORD, Ill. — In Year Five of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced that multiple projects in the Rockford area are completed, planned, or underway.
Eight projects represent a total investment of more than $266.5 million.
Rebuild Illinois is revitalizing communities and neighborhoods by investing in projects and people in the Rockford area and throughout the state,” said Gov. Pritzker. “Through the largest capital program in state history, IDOT will be delivering improvements to build a more resilient, accessible and equitable system of transportation for generations to come, while creating jobs and enhancing local quality of life.”
Four projects are scheduled to be finished by this year.
The remaining four projects are expected to be completed from 2024 through 2027.
These projects are:
- Bypass U.S. 20 from the Rock River to Alpine Road
--Resurfacing including the ramps at the Illinois 251 (11th Street) interchange.
--Other work includes guardrail improvements and lighting updates
Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction using median crossovers and barrier walls.
--Staged closures of the Illinois 251 exit ramps with detours will be used.
--Project expected to be completed by late November, weather permitting.
- Perryville Road over Interstate 39
--A bridge replacement started this spring as part of a multiyear project to improve I-39 between the Bypass U.S. 20/Harrison Avenue interchange and Blackhawk Road.
--The bridge is currently closed.
--Drivers should expect lane closures and shifts on I-39 during construction, which is scheduled to finish by December 1.
- I-39 and Bypass U.S. 20 interchange
--Reconstruction began in July with the closure of Linden Road to build a bridge that will cross the new southbound lanes of I-39.
--The project is scheduled to be done by the end of November.
--Construction of the interchange carries through 2024 with the replacement of the Mulford Road bridge and the construction of the new northbound and southbound I-39 lanes and the reconstruction of Bypass U.S. 20.
- Alpine Road from Harrison Avenue to Charles Street
--Resurfacing in this area finished in mid-June.
- Illinois 76 over Beaver Creek in Boone County
--Expansion joint replacement and concrete deck overlay of this bridge work was finished in mid-July.
- I-39 at Harrison Avenue
--Work will convert this interchange from a cloverleaf to a diverging diamond.
- I-39 Bypass U.S. 20 to Harrison Avenue
--Roadwork will expand the road to six lanes with an accessory lane.
--Project will also replace multiple bridges.
--Work is anticipated to start in 2025 and end by the conclusion of 2027.
- Bypass U.S. 20 from Mill Road to the Kishwaukee River
--Includes expanding from four to six lanes.
--Improves the intersection with Mill Road and replaces bridges crossing Kishwaukee Rover.
--Work is expected to start in 2025 ad end in 2026.
“Residents of the Rockford and Belvidere areas rely on our infrastructure to commute, visit loved ones and travel around the state,” said state Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford). “Investing in road and bridge upgrades not only keeps us connected to each other and eases leisure and business travel, but also provides jobs and strengthens the local economy."
“Rebuild Illinois is helping to create jobs, making our transportation infrastructure safer and encouraging greater investment in our community,” said state Rep. Dave Vella (D-Rockford). “It’s critical that we continue to build on this progress as we position this region for further development.”
“Investment in the Rockford region’s infrastructure helps to spark economic opportunity,” said state Rep. Maurice West (D-Rockford). “If we want to attract development and jobs, we have to make sure our transportation network is ready to meet modern demands.”
“As the vibrant hub of Northern Illinois’ diverse commerce and industry, it is imperative for the Rockford region to maintain and strengthen our transportation infrastructure in every facet,” said state Rep. Joe Sosnowski (R-Rockford). “The bipartisan investments we continue to make are reaping benefits for working families and job creators throughout the Rockford area.”
Rebuild Illinois was passed in 2019 and is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into Illinois' aging transportation system.
Rebuild Illinois is the largest capital program in state history, creating jobs and growing the economy.
The program is also the first to impact all modes of transportation: roads, bridges, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, bicycle, and pedestrian accommodations.
“We appreciate the work of IDOT and the Pritzker administration. They have worked with us to get South Alpine Road addressed, which has long been one of the worst major roads in the city,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. “In addition, they are addressing a number of regionally significant projects in Rebuild Illinois.”
“These investments in the Rockford region will strengthen our system of multimodal transportation across the state,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Remember: If you are driving in Illinois this construction season, you will be driving through work zones. When you see orange, stay patient, drop the devices and slow down.”
Year Four of Rebuild Illinois included about $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges, and 762 additional safety improvements.
For more information on Rebuild Illinois projects, visit the website.