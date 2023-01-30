$250,000 grant secured for Rock House Kids non-profit to expand community resources

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rock House, a safe haven for inner-city kids ages six to 18, received a $250,000 grant today from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to expand opportunities for the community.
State Representative Maurice West was instrumental in helping to secure these funds.
Rock House Kids Executive Director, Dee Lacny stated, “Rock House Kids is excited to announce that we have met our fundraising goal and will move forward with our building expansion,"
"After three years of raising funds for our capital campaign and then revising our goal due to a steep rise in inflation, this grant provides the rest of the funding we needed. We anticipate this added space will allow us to have both our teens and grade school kids be able to come four evenings a week instead of every other night like they do now. That means more evenings when they are safe, off the streets; more hot meals, more time for our mentors to pour into their lives.”
Rock House Kids provides 250 inner-city Rockford youth free evening programming four days a week, mentoring, hot meals, take-home food bags, and daily essentials.
Rock House Kids set a capital campaign into motion in 2020 to expand their current facility and return their impact on the community they serve.
The $250,000 grant, added to donations from corporations, churches, and Rockford-area individuals, have helped them reach this goal.
“Rock House Kids has been a safe haven where kids in our community have had their physical, emotional, and spiritual needs met for more than 2 decades,” said Representative West.
“I am so excited to have been able to secure $250,000 for Rock House Kids’ expansion as they seek to double their capacity for serving children in our community. Organizations like Rock House Kids uplift our neighborhoods by providing safe and productive opportunities for young people and meeting their needs on a daily basis.”