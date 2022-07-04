 Skip to main content
25-year-old man dies after rollover crash in Rockton on Sunday

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — One person dies after a rollover crash in Rockton, according to the Winnebago County Coroner's Office.

It happened at the intersection of North Meridian Road and Freeport Road around 11:30 Sunday night.

Officials at the coroner's office tell 13 News, they investigated after getting notified of a death resulting from a crash. They report one driver was heading southbound on North Meridian Road approaching Freeport Road missed a stop sign at Freeport Road and collided with the westbound car.

The driver is identified as a 25-year-old man. His name has not yet been released. 

An autopsy is pending and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

