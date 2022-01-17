24-year-old with down syndrome shines as the star of Shrek The Musical

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A special production of Shrek the Musical was held at Rockford University over the weekend.
Together, Gigi's Playhouse and Gateway Performing Arts brought Shrek The Musical to center stage for the Stateline to enjoy.
It featured several actors and actresses with down syndrome such as Julia Berlage, who played Princess Fiona.
Performing makes Berlage feel confident and strong.
"I feel confident," said Berlage. "I like putting smiles on people's faces."
Berlage is a 24-year-old actress for GiGi's Playhouse and a proud lifelong Rockford native.
She isn't letting down syndrome slow her down. With courage and heart, Berlage quickly became the star of the show.
"Watching Julia bloom on stage just reminds me what a privilege we have to be on stage," said Ellen Mahan, director of Gateway Performing Arts.
A leader on stage and behind the scenes. Berlage is often helping her teammates with their parts.
"Cause what Julia remembers, I might forget," said Mahan. "So she can help me to remember my lines."
Memorization can be a tough skill in show business, but for Berlage, it seems effortless. It's a gift she says she was born with.
"When I was a baby, I was born with a good memory," said Berlage. "So that's how I know names and things."
But at the end of the day, acting makes Berlage feel strong, which keeps her coming back for the next show.
"It makes me feel brave, courageous, and strong," said Berlage.
Ready to light up the next stage she steps foot on.
In addition to acting, Berlage is currently enrolled in GiGi-U, a career development program designed to help those with down syndrome achieve their highest potential.