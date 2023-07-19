24-year-old man identified, dies from gunshot injury at Rockford rooftop party on Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A 24-year-old man has died following shots fired at a rooftop party at Burnham Lofts.
On Sunday, July 16 around 3:35 a.m., Rockford Police responded to Burnham Lofts, located at 202 West State Street, for reports of multiple shots fire.
When officers arrived on scene and entered the building, they were told that a shooting victim was located on the rooftop.
The 24-year-old man has died from his injuries sustained in the shooting earlier this morning on W. State Street. Further updates will be posted here or in a future media release.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 16, 2023
Officers found 24-year-old Rockford resident Myles Seward suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Seward was taken to a local trauma center where we was pronounced dead.
Officers learned that there was a rooftop party that intensified when a verbal fight turned into shots fired towards the victim.
An autopsy shows that Seward died from a gunshot injury.