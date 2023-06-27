$24.9 million awarded to Illinois Department of Transportation for paratransit vehicles

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor JB Pritzker announced Tuesday that the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has been awarded two grants, a total of $24.9 million, for new battery-electric paratransit vehicles and paratransit vehicle replacements from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA.)
The investment will:
- Expand and improve services
- Provide additional transportation options
- Reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions
- Enhance quality of life throughout Illinois
“Here in Illinois, we are taking bold action to reach our ambitious clean energy goals and tackle the climate crisis head on—from passing landmark climate legislation and strengthening our electric vehicle ecosystem to expanding workforce development opportunities and investing in historically underserved communities,” said Gov. Pritzker. “This $24.9 million in funding from the Federal Transit Administration advances that critical work—all while making sure Illinoisans up and down the state have access to the clean transit services they need and deserve.”
“Public transportation is an essential service in all of our communities, whether rural or urban,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “The paratransit vehicles provided by these grants are key to our continued efforts to ensure everyone has safe, equitable access to the transportation they depend on while reducing emissions and their harmful impact on the environment.”
IDOT received $12.3 million from the FTA's Low or No Emission Vehicle Program to deploy 50 battery-electric para battery-electric paratransit vehicles, including associated charging infrastructure.
The new vehicles will expand service while making a minimal impact to the environment.
5% of the grant award monies will go towards workforce development and training, providing a positive local economy impacts.
With this funding, 50 vehicles will go to participating transit agencies throughout the state:
|Transit Agency
|Number of Vehicles
|Champaign County
|1
|Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District
|2
|City of Decatur
|4
|City of DeKalb
|2
|City of Galesburg
|2
|City of Quincy
|2
|Connect Transit in Bloomington-Normal
|2
|DeKalb County
|2
|Greater Peoria MTD
|2
|Jackson County MTD
|2
|Jersey County
|2
|Kendall County
|1
|Lee County
|2
|McLean County
|1
|Pace Suburban Bus
|2
|Rock Island County
|2
|Rock Island MetroLINK
|2
|Rockford MTD
|2
|Shawnee MTD
|3
|South Central Illinois MTD
|3
|St. Clair County Transit District
|3
|Warren County
|1
|West Central MTD
|3
|TOTAL
|50
“Electric vehicles enable a cleaner future, and they also create jobs across the state,” said Sen. Durbin. “These federal funds provide Illinois’ transit systems with the critical resources they need to deploy the latest technology and maintain reliable, affordable services for Illinoisans.”
“Transitioning to electric vehicles—and other green energy sources—puts us on the path to a healthier environment while opening up new avenues for economic growth and job creation in our state,” said Sen. Duckworth. “With this federal support, we’re able to help modernize Illinois’ public transit by replacing and rehabilitating bus fleets across the state with low-pollution, energy efficient models.”
The second grant of $12.6 million will fund a minimum of 130 standard fuel paratransit vehicles for 33 small urban and rural public transit agencies across Illinois.
As part of IDOT's Consolidated Vehicle Procurement program, the new vehicles will replace those that have outlived their useful life.
This is particularly important in high-demand areas with large populations of seniors, people with disabilities, and zero-car households.
The grants are part of a $1.7 billion FTA investment to fund 130 projects in 46 states and territories, including buses, related equipment, and transit facility projects.