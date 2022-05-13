21-year-old man shot late Thursday night in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man is shot late Thursday night in the 600 block of North Avon Street.
What we know right is the victim sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds.
At this time, 13 News has not received an update on their condition and no further information about the incident has been released.
This incident comes not even 24 hours after another shooting that happened just down the street.
A young man under 18 was shot in the 1400 block of Blaisdell Street Thursday morning.