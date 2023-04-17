 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s
expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, La Salle, Livingston and Ford
Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

21-year-old man dead after car crashes into tree line by Rockton

  • Updated
Car crash

A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead after the car he was driving lost control and ran off the road into a tree line.

On April 17 around 12:30 p.m., Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call of a traffic crash in the 8800 block of North Main Street near Rockton.

When Sheriff's deputies arrived, they saw a red passenger car that had crashed into a line of trees. The sole occupant, a 21-year-old man, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Rockton Fire Protection District.

During the investigation, deputies determined that the man was traveling northbound on Main Street when he lost control, ran off the road, and hit the trees.

The man was not wearing a seat belt.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. No further details are currently available. 

