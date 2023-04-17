21-year-old man dead after car crashes into tree line by Rockton

A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead after the car he was driving lost control and ran off the road into a tree line.
On April 17 around 12:30 p.m., Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call of a traffic crash in the 8800 block of North Main Street near Rockton.
When Sheriff's deputies arrived, they saw a red passenger car that had crashed into a line of trees. The sole occupant, a 21-year-old man, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Rockton Fire Protection District.
During the investigation, deputies determined that the man was traveling northbound on Main Street when he lost control, ran off the road, and hit the trees.
The man was not wearing a seat belt.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. No further details are currently available.