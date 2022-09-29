$21 million awarded to Illinois for highway electric vehicle charging stations

WASHINGTON — $21,998,178 has been awarded to Illinois by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) through the National Electric Vehicle Formula Program (NEVI) for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations along the Illinois Interstate Highway System.
“As Illinois becomes poised to play a nationally important role on electric vehicles, it’s critical we integrate EV charging into our state’s infrastructure,” said U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL.)
“Illinois has the workforce, institutions, and leadership to play an important role in the EV revolution, and this funding will provide opportunities for our skilled workers to build and install new EV infrastructure and help make charging accessible to more Illinoisans. I will continue doing all I can to ensure that Illinois has the federal support needed to become a 21st century leader in electric vehicles.”
“Building more charging stations in our state means Illinoisans who own electric vehicles—and those in the market for one—will have an easier time taking that family road trip or visiting a loved one, and they’ll be able to do so while helping protect our environment,” U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) said.
“I’m proud that Senator Durbin’s and my efforts to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help make EV charging more common in both big cities and rural communities in every corner of our state—all while strengthening our energy independence and creating good-paying jobs.”
“Because of my administration’s work on the nation-leading Climate and Equitable Jobs Act and Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act, Illinois stands at the forefront of the emerging electric vehicle industry,” said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.
“This funding serves as a vital complement to that work and will ensure we meet our goal of putting one million electric vehicles on the road by 2030. In every corner of the state, we have invested in our infrastructure and our workers, making it clear to vehicle, charging station, and auto parts manufacturers that Illinois is the best place in the nation to manufacture and drive an electric vehicle.”
The Biden administration approved Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plans for all 50 states.
The State of Illinois Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan details the state's approach to deploying public charging infrastructure throughout the state,
The plan also supports Governor Pritzker's goal of getting one million electric vehicles on the road by 2030.