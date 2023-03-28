2023 Old Settlers Day announces headliner for opening day of the festival

ROCKTON — In a post on Facebook, Old Settlers Days announced the musical headliner for this year's event. They selected country singer Mitchell Tenpenny to take the main stage on June 15th.
Tenpenny was not the only announcement made today, with Lilly Rose being selected as a supporting act.
The festival will announce its other top artists throughout the week which you can find each day on WREX and the festival's website.
Tickets will go on sale April 1st. To purchase tickets, visit OldsettlersDays.com